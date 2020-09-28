Austin Man Arrested After Breaking Jewelry Store Window With Scooter: Police

An Austin man has been arrested after using a scooter to break the window of a jewelry store on Sunday night, police said.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers responded to a report of a broken storefront window at the Kruger's Diamond Jewelers store at 722 Congress Avenue in Downtown at approximately 12:45 a.m.

Police said the window had been broken with a Lime scooter.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the suspect used the scooter to break the window before fleeing on foot, police said.

According to police, the suspect was apprehended a short time later by troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety on East 11th Street at Sabine Street.

Police said they believe the suspect to be a transient who was walking down the street vandalizing property at the time of the incident.

The suspect also vandalized a several music stores on Congress Avenue as well, but the damage to the jewelry store was the most significant, police said.

According to police, the suspect did not take any merchandise from the store.

The suspect was arrested in connection with the incident, police said.