Austin ISD officer shot outside high school, shooter at large

Police in Central Texas are looking for the person who opened fire outside of a high school, wounding a police officer.

Austin ISD Police said the officer was on routine patrol around the campus when someone started shooting at him at about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The officer called for backup after being shot in the leg.

Austin ISD's Northeast Early College High School went on lockdown for several hours before students were eventually released in small groups and reunited with their parents at a nearby recreation center.

The injured officer is expected to be released from the hospital sometime Tuesday.

The investigation into the shooting and the search for the gunman is ongoing.