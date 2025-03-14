Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in Austin 17-vehicle pileup that killed 5

A man was charged Friday with intoxication manslaughter after five people were killed and several injured in a late-night crash in Austin that involved more than a dozen vehicles on Interstate 35, authorities say.

Authorities said that the five people killed in the crash that involved 17 vehicles Thursday, just before 11:30 p.m., included three adults, a child, and an infant. First responders said that 11 people were taken to hospitals.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Solomun Weldekeal Araya, 37, was charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault after the crash, Austin police said Friday. Police said he was in custody in the Travis County Jail. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Police have not detailed the circumstances that led to the collision. In an email Friday, they said they were still early in the investigation and had no further information to release.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Following the crash, the southbound lanes of I-35 were closed and remained closed into Friday. The crash left a stretch of the interstate littered with mangled vehicles and debris.

The collision was “very large and very complex,” police Officer Austin Zarling said at an early-morning news conference.

Edgar Viera told KXAN, the NBC affiliate in Austin, that he was at a nearby store when he heard the crash and tried to help those involved.

“We didn’t have the proper tools to open the vehicles, so we just did what we could,” Viera told the station. “It was hard to see this.”