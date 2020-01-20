Austin-Area Family Faces Lawsuit Over Playscape

A family near Austin is being sued for the size of the playscape they built in their own backyard, NBC's Austin affiliate KXAN reports.

When 3-year-old Colton, who has a terminal disease, learned he could pick out which playscape his parents would buy, he chose the one with the most slides.

Colton's mother said the family is trying to live in the "now."

"To see him get to run around and play and be as mobile as he is right now when he can be, you better believe we want to see it. We want him to be active and enjoy his life," Kim Costa, of Georgetown, said.

Costa said the family got the playscape preapproved by the home owners association, but then their nextdoor neighbor filed a lawsuit, which claims it violates HOA restrictions.

The neighbor wants the playscape taken down and is seeking legal fees.