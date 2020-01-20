Georgetown

Austin-Area Family Faces Lawsuit Over Playscape

KXAN-TV

A family near Austin is being sued for the size of the playscape they built in their own backyard, NBC's Austin affiliate KXAN reports.

When 3-year-old Colton, who has a terminal disease, learned he could pick out which playscape his parents would buy, he chose the one with the most slides.

Colton's mother said the family is trying to live in the "now."

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Waco 6 hours ago

Pearl Harbor Hero From Waco Honored by Navy

veterinarian 7 hours ago

Pet Owner Claims Family Cat Was Accidentally Euthanized at Vet Visit

"To see him get to run around and play and be as mobile as he is right now when he can be, you better believe we want to see it. We want him to be active and enjoy his life," Kim Costa, of Georgetown, said.

Costa said the family got the playscape preapproved by the home owners association, but then their nextdoor neighbor filed a lawsuit, which claims it violates HOA restrictions.

The neighbor wants the playscape taken down and is seeking legal fees.

This article tagged under:

Georgetown
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us