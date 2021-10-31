Haunted House in Waco Raises Money for Breast Cancer Research

A family in Waco is combining their love for Halloween with raising money for a good cause.

According to our Nexstar media partners at KWKT, the Foley family has had their share of encounters with breast cancer, and they have decided to give all of the proceeds from their Haunted House to Susan G. Komen Central Texas.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The Haunted Wolf Hollow Haunted House was created eight years ago, and this year is set to be their last. The winter storm that hit Texas in February destroyed about half of their props, and since they donate all of their proceeds, it is time to close down the popular attraction.

You can read the full story from our Nexstar media partners at KWKT-TV in Waco by clicking here.