Attorney General Paxton's Child Support Division Sets New Record by Collecting $4.8 Billion for Texas Children

Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced that the Office of the Attorney General's Child Support Division collected more than $4.8 billion in child support for the state fiscal year 2020, setting a new record.

The Child Support Division serves over 1.6 million children and surpassed the previous year's record by 10%.

Texas currently leads the nation in total child support collections with more than 27 other states and territories combined.

"I am immensely proud of the hard work and dedication of our Child Support Division to improve the lives of Texas children and ensure that families receive the support they need and deserve," Attorney General Paxton said. "This success is particularly remarkable in light of the challenges the division faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of physical offices. The Division's performance improves each year and, as such, continues to benefit children across the state."

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Child Support Division transitioned to a virtual service delivery model, leveraging technology to build new administrative and legal processes that kept child support cases moving forward.

The Division has also created live chat capabilities that have become a preferred method of contact for many of the families the division serves, the Child Support Division said.

The Child Support Division serves one in four Texas children and handles over 1.5 million cases annually, collecting $11.68 for children for every $1 spent to operate the program.

Physical offices remain closed to the public except for limited services by appointment, but services may also be obtained via email, phone, videoconference, and the program's new chat function.