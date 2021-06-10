WEST TEXAS

At Least 6 Hurt in West Texas as Border Patrol Van is Run Off Road

A semitrailer cut off the Border Patrol van and was cited for the accident, which injured at least six people.

By The Associated Press

Border Patrol Car
NBC 7

At least six people were injured Thursday when a semitrailer cut off a Border Patrol van carrying migrants on a West Texas highway, forcing the van from the road and rolling it, an agency spokesman said.

The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. near a rest area on the westbound side of Interstate 10 two miles east of Van Horn, which is roughly 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of El Paso, said Greg Davis, Customs and Border Protection spokesman for the Big Bend Sector. He said the van was in a passing lane when the truck pulled in front of it, forcing it from the road and rolling it.

The agent at the wheel and a passenger were airlifted to an El Paso hospital. The rest were taken by ambulance, Davis said. It was not immediately clear if anyone's injuries were life-threatening, he said.

The truck driver was cited, Davis said.

This article tagged under:

WEST TEXASborder patrolVan Horn
