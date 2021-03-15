At Least 57 Killed in Texas' February Winter Storm: DSHS

At least 57 people are dead as a result of the winter storm that knocked out power to millions of Texans last month, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The DSHS said that between Feb. 11 and March 5 nearly five dozen Texans died as a result of the winter storm that dropped temperatures well below freezing for several days, including below zero in North Texas.

There were no deaths related to the winter storm reported in Dallas, Tarrant or Denton counties, however there were two in Collin County, two in Hill County and one in Greyson County. A full list is below.

The state health department said they have been notified of storm-related deaths three ways.

Medical certifiers submit a DSHS form specifying that a particular death was related to a disaster.

Medical certifiers flag a death record as disaster related.

DSHS epidemiologists match public reports of disaster-related deaths to death records.

While DSHS disaster epidemiologists continue to reconcile information about the causes of death from the storm, the majority of storm-related deaths verified so far have been associated with hypothermia.

There have also been multiple deaths caused by motor vehicle accident, carbon monoxide poisoning, medical equipment failure, falls, and fire.

The DSHS said the data is still preliminary and is subject to change as more death records are reviewed and as more information is gathered. They expect the information will be updated weekly.

Verified Texas Winter Storm Deaths by County

Aransas -- 1

Bandera -- 1

Bexar -- 1

Cass -- 1

Collin -- 2

Fort Bend -- 2

Frio -- 1

Galveston -- 1

Grayson -- 1

Hale -- 1

Harris -- 25

Hill -- 2

Hopkins -- 1

Kendall -- 1

Lavaca -- 2

Lee -- 1

Montgomery -- 1

Pecos -- 1

Rusk -- 1

San Saba -- 1

Sutton -- 1

Taylor -- 5

Wharton -- 1

Wichita -- 1

Williamson -- 1