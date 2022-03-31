Texas State University

ASU Chancellor Named Finalist for Texas State, Announces Resignation

Texas State University
NBC

The chancellor of Arkansas State University announced Thursday that he's resigning after being named the sole finalist to become president of Texas State University.

Arkansas State said Chancellor Kelly Damphousse's resignation will take effect June 30. Damphousse is the only finalist to replace Denise Trauth as president of Texas State in San Marcos.

Trauth is retiring on June 30.

Damphousse, who was dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Oklahoma, was appointed ASU's chancellor in July 2017.

He was the 13th chief executive of the institution since it was founded in 1909.

Damphousse was appointed in December to the NCAA Board of Governors and also serves as president of the Sun Belt Conference.

Chuck Welch, president of the ASU system, said he would meet with university constituency groups to determine next steps.

No decisions have been made regarding a possible interim appointment or a search process, the university said in a news release.

