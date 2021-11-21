Artificial Christmas Tree Shortage Has Texas Tree Farm Ready for Holiday Season

A shortage in artificial Christmas trees has a Cross Plains tree farm hoping for a boost in business.

According to our Nexstar media partners at KTAB in Abilene, close to 85% of artificial trees are made overseas. Nationwide shipping issues have put a kink into plenty of people’s holiday gift giving plans, even spanning into the Christmas tree market.

However, real trees are waiting to get decorated outside of Abilene at Millican’s Heritage Christmas Tree Farm in Cross Plains.

But behind a silver mailbox with a black sharpie drawn Christmas tree, you’ll see almost 1,200 Christmas trees waiting to be cut, brought home, and decorated this holiday season.

