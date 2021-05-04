Arson Dogs Across Texas Complete Annual Recertification

Arson dog handlers from Saginaw, Kauffman, and San Antonio completed their annual recertification on Monday.

Investigators and their K9 partners sniff out evidence at fire scenes across their communities and beyond, State Farm said.

Arson dog teams are trained to locate potential evidence of arson following a fire.

The dog alerts the handler to the specific location of an accelerant like gasoline, oil, or fuel, and the handler collects the evidence for laboratory confirmation.

According to State Farm, this evidence is vital to an arson investigation and in the prosecution of this crime.

These handlers and their K9s were trained through the State Farm Arson Dog Program and investigate suspicious fires.