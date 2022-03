Guards on an armored truck in Harris County reportedly exchanged gunfire Wednesday with someone attempting to commit robbery, the sheriff's department says.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the shootout shortly before 3 p.m., saying no injuries were reported.

According to Gonzalez, the shootout took place at a bank on the 800 block of W. Farm-to-Market Road 1960 in North Houston.

No arrests were announced and it's not clear if the robbers got away with any cash.

