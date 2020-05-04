Galveston

Arkansas Boy Drowns While Swimming at Texas Beach

By Associated Press

Photo by Thomas Shea/Getty Images

A 10-year-old Arkansas boy drowned after he went missing while swimming with his family in coastal Texas, authorities said.

Micah Batson of Little Rock went missing shortly before noon Saturday while swimming with his family in the waters off Crystal Beach, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.

The boy’s father told authorities that he and his son were in waist-high water when a wave crashed over them and separated them, the Galveston County Daily News reported.

First responders found that boy’s body several hours later, authorities said. The beach area on the Bolivar Peninsula does not have lifeguards.

Deputies reported busy beaches similar to a holiday weekend, Trochesset said. Stay-at-home orders issued because of the coronavirus pandemic were lifted Friday.

