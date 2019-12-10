Arizona Drive-By Shooting Suspect Extradited From Texas

Authorities say a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Casa Grande, Arizona last year has been extradited from Texas to Arizona. The Casa Grande Dispatch reports 21-year-old Donovan Bingaman has been booked into jail on a $1 million bond on suspicion of drive-by shooting, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assisting a street gang and shoplifting.

In January, Bingaman evaded capture during a high-speed chase through Pinal County but was arrested in Odessa in western Texas. According to a probable-cause statement, Casa Grande police say witnesses identified Bingaman as being in a car from which multiple shots were fired at a home on Nov. 29, 2018. One person reportedly was shot in his hip. Bingaman is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.