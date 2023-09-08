Appointments at most Texas DPS offices pushed later Friday, until at least 2 p.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is pushing appointments at driver's license offices further into Friday afternoon.

Since Tuesday, Texans have been turned away at DPS offices due to a systemwide problem with issuing licenses.

DPS canceled all appointments for Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 6-7, and said appointments on Friday would start at 11 a.m. Eight minutes before the doors were open Friday morning, the DPS pushed those start times until 2 p.m. at the earliest.

"Customers are being notified of cancellations through their preferred email/phone number and are being given priority rebooking," the DPS said.

The DPS said the Garland Mega Center, Fort Worth Mega Center and Carrollton Mega Center remain open for appointments.

According to Texas DPS, an ongoing system upgrade that began over the Labor Day weekend is affecting people trying to renew or replace a driver's license, or identification card, obtain a driving record, or verify eligibility.

The problem disrupted offices and online services.

NBC 5 asked DPS if their system had been hacked. A spokesperson said no security issues have been reported.