Applications open for Texas Music Incubator Rebate Program

Live music venues and festival promoters, applications are now being accepted for the Texas Music Incubator Rebate Program.

The TMIR Program provides "qualifying Texas music venues and festival promoters a full or partial rebate of certain taxes to help support the live music industry in communities across the state."

The state legislature approved funding for $20.2 million in the 88th legislative session. Applications for Fiscal Year 2024 are now open through Nov. 30.

The program was first announced by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2023.

“Texas is where live music lives,” said Governor Abbott. “A vibrant local music industry not only adds to the quality of life, it is a competitive advantage, helping Texas attract major capital investments, culturally diverse talent, and new jobs in a range of industries. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry annually accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities across Texas. The Texas Music Incubator Rebate Program will help spur further job growth and expansion in every region of the state as we build a bigger, better Texas for all.”

According to the governor's office, the "TMIR Program provides a full or partial rebate of mixed beverage gross receipts taxes or sales taxes from the sale of beer and wine remitted in the prior fiscal year, up to $100,000, to eligible music venues or music festival promoters in Texas. The rebates are to assist eligible venues and promoters in their efforts to create and support live music performance across Texas. Entities are eligible for only one rebate per tax ID per fiscal year.

Learn more about the program, including applicant eligibility and how to apply, here.