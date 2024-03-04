The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court's ruling that halted SB4, a new Texas law that gives police broad powers to arrest migrants suspected of illegally entering the U.S., on Saturday evening.

The appeals court granted a temporary administrative stay for seven days to allow the federal government time to appeal the Supreme Court.

This would allow the law to go into effect on March 9 unless the Supreme Court intervenes.

Last week U.S. District Judge David Ezra blocked the Texas law that was supposed to take effect March 5, dealing a victory to the Biden administration in its feud with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement.

Abbott signed SB4 in December, testing the limits of how far Texas can go to keep migrants out of the U.S.

The lawsuit is among several legal battles between Texas and Biden’s administration over the state's effort to keep people from crossing the border.

The measure would allow state law enforcement officers to arrest people suspected of entering the country illegally. Once in custody, they could agree to a Texas judge’s order to leave the country or face a misdemeanor charge for entering the U.S. illegally. Migrants who don’t leave after being ordered to do so could be arrested again and charged with a more serious felony.

Republicans who back the law have said it would not target immigrants already living in the U.S. because of the two-year statute of limitations on the illegal entry charge and would be enforced only along the state’s border with Mexico.

Tensions have remained high between Texas and the Biden administration this year over who can patrol the border and how. Other GOP governors have expressed support for Abbott, who has said the federal government is not doing enough to enforce immigration laws.

Among other things, Texas placed a floating barrier in the Rio Grande, put razor wire along the U.S.-Mexico border and stopped Border Patrol agents from accessing a riverfront park in Eagle Pass that they previously used to process migrants.