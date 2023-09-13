Appeals court lets Texas keep migrant buoys at least 3 more weeks, sets Oct. 5 hearing

A federal appeals court on Wednesday set an Oct. 5 hearing on Texas’s migrant-blocking buoys, ensuring the controversial Rio Grande barrier remains in place for at least three more weeks.

The court has allowed the state to keep its 1,000-feet long floating barrier in place near Eagle Pass temporarily, blocking an order issued last week by a lower court in Austin that would have required the state to remove the buoys by Friday.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals halted that ruling a day later pending further review, and extended that stay on Monday, telling the Justice Department and the state it will schedule oral arguments as soon as possible.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has expressed hope that the case reaches the U.S. Supreme Court, giving the justices the chance to take another look at whether states can treat illegal immigration as an “invasion” and invoke their constitutional self-defense rights.

