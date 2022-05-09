wiley college

Anonymous Donor Pays Tab for East Texas College Graduates

The president of the historically Black college made the announcement at commencement

Saving for education
BrianAJackson

Officials at Wiley College in East Texas say students graduating from the historically Black college were told at their commencement ceremony that an anonymous donor had paid their balances.

"You are debt-free, you do not owe the college a penny," the school's president announced at commencement. "If you have a balance, you had a balance — you no longer have a balance."

Wiley College said in a news release that over 100 students were gathered for graduation Saturday when the school's president made the announcement.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The college said in the news release that the estimated total for the balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 was about $300,000.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

wiley collegeeast TexasMarshallhistorically black colleges and universitiescommencement
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us