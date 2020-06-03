Amid Protesting, Temporary Fencing Installed Around the Alamo

On Wednesday, temporary fencing is being installed around the Alamo in response to several nights of protests following the death of George Floyd.

According to a press release from the city of San Antonio, the fencing will remain in place, "as long as events indicate it is needed."

The Alamo Plaza has been temporarily closed to "minimize the possibility of civil disturbance and damage to sensitive structures" and on Tuesday, the city also announced that the temporary closure was extended until Sunday, June 7.

In response to recent events and in consultation with the San Antonio Police Department, The Alamo will install new, temporary fencing today on Alamo Plaza. The fencing will secure The Alamo and will remain in place as long as events indicate it is needed. pic.twitter.com/8tPxWnWXvi — The Alamo (@OfficialAlamo) June 3, 2020

But the closure did not deter protesters Tuesday night, where a largely peaceful protest close to Alamo ended with small clashes between police and protesters and eight arrests, according to News4SA.com.

More protests are expected on Wednesday.