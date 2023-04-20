Austin

American Airlines Worker Dies From Injury at Austin Airport

By Associated Press

NBC 5 News

An American Airlines worker died Thursday after being injured at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to airport officials.

The worker was injured in the area where planes pull up to the terminal, an airport spokesperson said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said it was called shortly after 2 p.m. and found a person dead from "traumatic injuries."

"We are devastated by the accident involving a team member at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport," said a spokeswoman for American Airlines. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members."

Fort Worth-based American declined to comment further. The name and sex of the worker and details about how they were injured were not immediately available.

Working around aircraft can be dangerous work.

In December, a baggage handler for American subsidiary Piedmont Airlines in Montgomery, Alabama, died when she walked in front of a running jet engine and was pulled into the fan blades.

Last September, a contractor's employee who was unloading bags from a Frontier Airlines plane at the New Orleans airport died after her hair got caught in a conveyer belt.

In 2019, an employee of a United Airlines contractor at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was pinned under a bag-loading vehicle. He died later at a hospital.

A man died after being struck by a Southwest Airlines jet on a runway at the Austin airport in 2020. Police later ruled it was a suicide, and officials said the man was not authorized to be on the runway.

