American Airlines Worker Dies From Injury at Austin Airport

An American Airlines worker died Thursday after being injured at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to airport officials.

The worker was injured in the area where planes pull up to the terminal, an airport spokesperson said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said it was called shortly after 2 p.m. and found a person dead from "traumatic injuries."

"We are devastated by the accident involving a team member at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport," said a spokeswoman for American Airlines. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members."

Fort Worth-based American declined to comment further. The name and sex of the worker and details about how they were injured were not immediately available.

This afternoon, AUS was notified that @ATCEMS responded to an injured airline employee who has since been pronounced deceased.



There are no significant impacts to AUS airport operations at this time. pic.twitter.com/yCbUvzhgVa — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) April 20, 2023

Working around aircraft can be dangerous work.

In December, a baggage handler for American subsidiary Piedmont Airlines in Montgomery, Alabama, died when she walked in front of a running jet engine and was pulled into the fan blades.

Last September, a contractor's employee who was unloading bags from a Frontier Airlines plane at the New Orleans airport died after her hair got caught in a conveyer belt.

In 2019, an employee of a United Airlines contractor at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was pinned under a bag-loading vehicle. He died later at a hospital.

A man died after being struck by a Southwest Airlines jet on a runway at the Austin airport in 2020. Police later ruled it was a suicide, and officials said the man was not authorized to be on the runway.