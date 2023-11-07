American Airlines retreats from Austin as it cuts 21 routes

Fort Worth-based American Airlines is cutting back on 21 routes at the capital of the Lone Star State.

American will cut operations for 21 routes in Austin, including Cincinnati, El Paso, Jacksonville, Oklahoma City, Tampa and more throughout next year, according to data from flight schedule tracker Cirium Diio Mi.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport was, until recently, a coveted prize that both American Airlines and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines were fighting for. Each significantly upped routes and the number of seats out of Austin coming out of the pandemic as the capital city boomed with new residents.

“Austin remains an important market for American as we continuously evaluate our network,” said Gianna Urgo, spokeswoman at American Airlines. “Together with our partners, American will continue to offer customers service to 15 of the top 20 markets from AUS, while continuing to offer one-stop connections across our comprehensive global network to more than 350 destinations around the world.”

American will maintain service levels to all eight hubs with nonstop flights from Austin, the carrier said.

