coronavirus

AMC Theaters Delays Planned Reopening Date… Again

The chain had originally planned to re-open in June

By Avery Dalal

An AMC ticket vending machine
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ticket kiosks stand outside an AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. movie theater. AMC is one of the chains that sued New Jersey to allow theaters to open.

" data-ellipsis="false">

AMC theaters is delaying its planned reopening after shuttering in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally, the chain had planned to re-open last month, which had to be pushed back to July.

Due to the spike in cases in Texas and dozens of other states, AMC said it hopes to open in another month.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

El Paso 29 mins ago

Amazon to Open First Fullfillment Center in El Paso Next Year, Plans to Create Over 700 Jobs

Ed Oliver 13 hours ago

Buffalo DL Ed Oliver's Drunk Driving, Gun Charges Dropped

Operators of the movie theater chain warn the company may not survive the pandemic.

Amid the pandemic, multiple movies originally expected to be summer blockbusters have been delayed. Most recently, Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" and Disney's "Mulan" were delayed indefinitely.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusamc
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us