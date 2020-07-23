AMC Theaters Delays Planned Reopening Date… Again

AMC theaters is delaying its planned reopening after shuttering in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally, the chain had planned to re-open last month, which had to be pushed back to July.

Due to the spike in cases in Texas and dozens of other states, AMC said it hopes to open in another month.

Operators of the movie theater chain warn the company may not survive the pandemic.

Amid the pandemic, multiple movies originally expected to be summer blockbusters have been delayed. Most recently, Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" and Disney's "Mulan" were delayed indefinitely.