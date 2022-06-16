Amber Alert: Missing Honey Grove Teen in Grave, Immediate Danger

Police in Honey Grove are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Kionna Braxton was reported missing after being last seen wearing an orange and white cheerleader outfit with blue, orange and red Crocs.

Braxton stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She is Black, has brown eyes and black hair with blondish/brown braids.

Police did not release any further details about the girl's disappearance or say why they believe she is in grave danger.

Anyone with information on the girl's location is asked to contact the Honey Grove Police Department at 903-378-2222.

Honey Grove is located in Fannin County, about 50 miles northeast of McKinney and about 20 miles west of Paris.