Amber Alert Issued for 8-Year-Old New Braunfels Girl & Her Mother

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old New Braunfels girl, police say she may be in "immediate danger."

The New Braunfels Police Department says at approximately 9 p.m. on April 3, 2020, officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of Starling Creek to assist Child Protective Services with the removal of a child from that home.

"The mother of the child had become upset, locked the CPS caseworkers out of the house, and fled the location out of a backdoor with the 8-year old child," stated the New Braunfels Police Department.

The child was identified by police as 8-year-old Kiley Maria Diaz. She's described as 3½-feet to 4-feet tall, between 50 and 60 lbs, and has wavy dark brown hair that goes past her shoulders. She was last seen wearing pink Mickey Mouse pajamas.

The mother, identified as 29-year old Alyssa Jeanice Lopez, is approximately 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighs approximately 125 lbs. She has dark brown hair, brown eyes, and a sleeve tattoo featuring a sunflower. She was last seen wearing black workout shorts and a black t-shirt with white writing.

"Due to the circumstances surrounding this incident and the belief that the child is in immediate danger, an Amber Alert has been authorized through the Texas Department of Public Safety," the department stated on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Diaz or Lopez is asked to call 911 or call the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100.