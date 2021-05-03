Amber Alert Issued Overnight for 4-Year-Old Texas Boy

An Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning for a 4-year-old Texas boy who police fear may be in grave or in immediate danger.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert shortly after 1 a.m. Monday for Wyatt Crowley, 4. He was last seen early Sunday in Burton, which is 70 miles east of Austin and 12 miles west of Brenham.

Crowley has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a Spiderman sweatshirt. He is 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds.

Police are looking for Joshua Crowley, 36, in connection with the Amber Alert. Crowley is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a red bandana on his neck and a baggy T-shirt.

Crowley is believed to be driving a black 2011 Mazda MZ3 with a Texas license plate 737763C.

Law enforcement officials have not released further information in the case.

KXAN-TV in Austin reports that Wyatt and his parents are from the Austin area, according to the Austin Police Department.

Austin police are asking anyone with information about the case to call 737-228-2414.