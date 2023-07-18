AMBER Alert issued for missing East Texas boy

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing boy last seen in East Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 1-year-old Jamar Ross was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon along the 800 block of W. Mims Street in Tyler.

According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, CPS was expecting to take Ross into custody Friday afternoon but that the child was not at home and is believed to be with his mother, 26-year-old Tarhondia Jackson.

Jamar is described as Black with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 2 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 45 pounds. Jackson is described as Black with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Police did not provide any clothing or vehicle description and did not say whether they believed the pair were still in the Smith County area or if they'd traveled elsewhere.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

NBC 5 News Police in Tyler are looking for 1-year-old Jamar Ross, left, missing since Friday, July 14, 2023. He's believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Tarhondia Jackson, right.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are eight kinds of alerts that can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.