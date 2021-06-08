Amber Alert Issued For Missing Corpus Christi 1-Year-Old

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for a missing Corpus Christi toddler who authorities say was kidnapped, along with her mother, by a 24-year-old man.

Zaylee Zamora, 1, was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. in the 6800 block of Windy Creek Drive in Corpus Christi.

Corpus Christi police said officers responded to a kidnapping call, and upon arrival, were informed that Kristian Garcia, 24, entered the residence of his ex-girlfriend, Jezabel Zamora, without consent and took both Jezabel and Zaylee with him.

Police said the three were last seen leaving in a white, 2007 Cadillac Escalade with Texas license plate 4SJKC. Corpus Christi police also said Garcia has active warrants for murder and aggravated robbery.

Zaylee Zamora has black hair and brown eyes. She is 2 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds.

Jezabel Zamora, 18, has black hair and brown eyes. She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 97 pounds and was last seen wearing a camo tank top and blue jeans.

Garcia is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and has a scar on his face as well as visible tattoos on both forearms.

Anyone with information can call 361-886-2600.