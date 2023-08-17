Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Beaumont: officials

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who was last seen in Beaumont on Wednesday morning.

According to the Beaumont Police Department, Braylon Harris was last seen in the 1900 block of College Street in Beaumont at approximately 11 a.m.

Harris is described as a Black child who is 2'1" and weighs 36 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair in short braids, and was last seen wearing unknown clothing, officials said.

Police are searching for 29-year-old Georgiann Randall in connection with the child's disappearance.

Randall is described as a Black woman who is 5'7" and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen driving a gray SUV.

According to law enforcement officials, the child may be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information about Braylon Harris's whereabouts is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-880-3865.

The AMBER Alert was born in 1996 when local media teamed up with local police to develop an early warning system to find abducted children following the abduction and brutal murder of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, of Arlington.

