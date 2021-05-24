Amber Alert Issued for Missing 2-Year-Old Boy in Amarillo

An Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning for a missing 2-year-old boy in Amarillo.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the Amber Alert shortly after 4:40 a.m. for 2-year-old Alejandro Alvarado Jr. He is 3 feet tall, weighs 30 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials say the child may be in grave or immediate danger.

Police are looking for 24-year-old Alejandro Isaias Alvarado Sr. in connection with the disappearance. He is 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and a neck tattoo on the right side of his neck.

According to police, Alvarado Sr. is also wanted in the disappearance of 21-year-old Lorena Reyes. She is 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige shirt, blue jeans and white socks.

The three may be in a grey 2014 Ford Fusion 4-door sedan with Texas license plate NGM3002, according to police.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-673-1000.