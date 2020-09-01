Amber Alert

Amber Alert Issued For Missing 1-Year-Old, 11-Year-Old in East Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old and a missing 11-year-old from Atlanta, Texas.

Both have been missing since 4:00 p.m. on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Tru Speratos, 1, and Alex Arwood, 11, were last seen on the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta, Texas.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

rusk 3 hours ago

Homecoming May Feature ‘Mum Mask' This Year

Lake Dallas 5 hours ago

Lake Dallas Resident Wins $3 Million in Lottery Scratch-Off

Speratos was last seen wearing a multi-colored onesie and a tutu and was described standing 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 19 pounds and with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Arwood was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts. The 11-year-old girl is described with blue eyes, sandy-colored hair, standing 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighing roughly 120 pounds.

The two are believed to be in a gold 2007 Honda Odyssey with license plate MBD2390.

The Amber Alert was issued at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Amber Alert
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us