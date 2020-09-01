Amber Alert Issued For Missing 1-Year-Old, 11-Year-Old in East Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old and a missing 11-year-old from Atlanta, Texas.

Both have been missing since 4:00 p.m. on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Tru Speratos, 1, and Alex Arwood, 11, were last seen on the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta, Texas.

Speratos was last seen wearing a multi-colored onesie and a tutu and was described standing 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 19 pounds and with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Arwood was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts. The 11-year-old girl is described with blue eyes, sandy-colored hair, standing 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighing roughly 120 pounds.

The two are believed to be in a gold 2007 Honda Odyssey with license plate MBD2390.

The Amber Alert was issued at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday.