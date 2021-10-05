Amber Alert Issued for Houston 13-Year-Old Missing Since September

Authorities issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for a Houston 13-year-old last seen in mid-September.

Leilana Graham, 13, was last seen Sept. 21 in the 10500 block of Rockaway Drive in a neighborhood northwest of the city, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said she is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 147 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Graham was last seen wearing a white and yellow striped shirt and black shoes, holding a clear backback, DPS said.

The Amber Alert said the FBI was looking for Graham as well.

Authorities are looking for Sha Kendrick Edward Smith, 22, in connection to Graham's disappearance.

Smith is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 250 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

Authorities said they were looking for a blue 2008 GMC truck with Texas license plate number 28809T1.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call the FBI at 713-693-5000.