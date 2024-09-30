AMBER Alert issued for 6-month-old girl from Rockwall

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an AMBER Alert for a 6-month-old from Rockwall who was last seen early Monday morning.

Nova Brady is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a two-piece white pajama set with flowers. She weighs about 18 pounds and was last seen at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Monday at the 300 Block of Munson Street.

The Rockwall police are looking for a 2007 gray Toyota Sienna with a Texas license plate VKG 9957 in connection with Brady's disappearance.

Police are also looking for 21-year-old Margaret Van Aken and 26-year-old Dakota Brady in connection with the child's disappearance. Van Aken is 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair and eyes, and Brady is 6 feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Dakota Brady

Margaret Van Aken

