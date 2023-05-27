AMBER Alert Issued for 4 Texas Children From El Paso

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for four children out of El Paso who are believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Police are looking for 4-year-old Michael Carmony, 12-year-old Audrit Williams, 14-year-old Isabella Williams and 16-year-old Aidan Williams. A photo of Aidan was not provided.

The children were last seen on the 5300 block of Woodrow Bean in El Paso at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators believe the children are with 42-year-old Jennifer Carmony and that they may be traveling in a red 2004 Ford F150 pickup. Police say the truck may have been spray-painted black. The truck has a Texas license plate -- BE8 8718.

Officials have not released any further information about the woman or the children's disappearance.

Anyone who sees the woman and/or the children, or knows of their location, is asked to call 911 or the El Paso Police Department at 915-212-4040.

NBC 5 News Police are looking for Jennifer Carmony, left, in connection with four missing children -- three are pictured here.

