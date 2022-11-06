Amber Alert

Amber Alert Issued for 13-Year-Old San Antonio Girl

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for a 13-year-old girl who is believed to have been abducted in San Antonio, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced.

Joanna Luna was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts and pink and purple slides. She is 5-foot-5, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Amber Alert.

Police are looking for Richard Xavier Rodriguez, 17, a Hispanic male in connection with the abduction. Texas DPS added Luna and Rodriguez are in a U-Haul truck with Arizona license plate AE4438. San Antonio police believe she is in "grave and immediate danger."

If you have any information, please call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660

