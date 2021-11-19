Amber Alert Issued for 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in San Antonio

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in San Antonio, police say.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Bella Martinez is described as a white female who is 5'4" and weighs 170 pounds.

Police say she has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with ice cube on it, black ripped jeans, and black crocs with charms.

Officers are also looking for Aryel Moreno in connection with her abduction. He is described as 17-year-old white male who is 5'7" and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen driving a gold Chevy Impala with a dent on the right side passenger door, police said.

Both Martinez and Moreno were last seen in San Antonio.

According to police, officials believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction should call the San Antonio Police Department.