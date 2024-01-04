AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old girl last seen in Comal County

A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Comal County, officials said.

According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Carleigh O'Dell, a white female who is 5'4" tall and weighs 139 pounds, was last seen in Bulverde wearing a gray sweatshirt with the words "Lonestar Ranch" on the front, multi-colored shorts, and black Vans athletic shoes.

Officials said police are searching for an unknown 21-year-old Hispanic male with facial hair and a receding hairline in connection with the child's abduction.

The suspect was last seen driving a blue truck. The make and model of the truck has not been released at this time.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

According to law enforcement, officials believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information about this abduction is asked to call the Comal County Sheriff's Office at 830-620-3400.