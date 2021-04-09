Amber Alert

Amber Alert Issued For 12-Year-Old Texas Boy

Aaron McBeth was last seen on Thursday

By Holley Ford

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a Texas boy who is believed to be in "grave or immediate danger."

Aaron McBeth, 12, was last seen Thursday in Gonzales, Texas, wearing a gray "Iron Man" shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with a stripe on the side and a dark blue ball cap. (Gonzales is approximately 74 miles east of San Antonio.)

McBeth is a while male, with blond hair and brown eyes. He's 4'10" tall and weighs 85 pounds.

Police are search for 32-year-old Sylvia Ashley Garcia in connection with McBeth's abduction.

Garcia is a while female, 5'2" tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, contact the Gonzales Police Department at 830-672-8686.

