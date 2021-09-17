Amber Alert Issued for 12-Year-Old Girl Near San Antonio

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Alheirie Rodriguez Pomales was last seen in the 9600 block of Schaefer Road in Converse, about 20 miles northeast of San Antonio. The exact location that Pomales was last seen was not given, but the Judson Middle School is in that block of Schaefer Road and the Amber Alert was requested by the Judson ISD Police Department.

Pomales is described as five-foot-tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black pullover shirt, black pants and carrying a pink and gray backpack.

It's believed that Pomales is with 28-year-old Maria Rodriguez Pomales. The relationship between the two was not provided by the DPS.

Maria is described as five-foot-tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

No other information was provided with the Amber Alert.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.