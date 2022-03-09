Amber Alert Issued for 11-Year-Old Missing Girl From Burnet: Police

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl from Burnet, Texas, police said.

According to the Burnet Police Department, officers are searching for Helen Pierce who was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jean shorts.

Police said Pierce is described as an 11-year-old female who is 4'10" tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair with blonde highlights, and brown eyes, police said.

According to police, officers are looking for an unknown male in connection with Pierce's abduction.

The suspect is driving an unknown vehicle and was last heard from in Burnet, police said.

Police said law enforcement officials believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction should call the Burnet Police Department at 512-756-8080.