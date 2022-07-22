Amber Alert Issued for 11-Year-Old Girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Imani Stephens out of Missouri City, a suburb of Houston.
Imani is described as a Black female, 5'2", weighing 111 lbs., and has brown eyes.
Imani was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black striped letters, multicolored sweatpants and crocs.
Police are also looking for 21-year-old Daniel Diaz in connection with her abduction. Diaz is believed to be in a newer gray pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.
TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS
There are seven kinds of alerts that can be issued for people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.
- Amber Alert
- Active Shooter Alert (in development)
- Blue Alert
- Silver Alert
- CLEAR Alert
- Camo Alert
- Endangered Missing Person Alert