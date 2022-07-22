Amber Alert Issued for 11-Year-Old Girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Imani Stephens out of Missouri City, a suburb of Houston.

Imani is described as a Black female, 5'2", weighing 111 lbs., and has brown eyes.

Imani was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black striped letters, multicolored sweatpants and crocs.

Police are also looking for 21-year-old Daniel Diaz in connection with her abduction. Diaz is believed to be in a newer gray pickup truck.

Missouri City Police

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.

