Franklin

Amber Alert Issued for 11-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Franklin, Texas

Franklin Police Department

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen in in Franklin, Texas.

According to police, Addison Alvarez, a white female, was last seen on Friday wearing a gray hoodie, red pajama pants, and white Nike air ones with a pink check.

Police said she is described as a 5’3”, 110 pound girl with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officers are also looking for Melissa Renee Salazar, a white, 35-year-old female who is 5'3" and weighs 100 pounds, in connection with Alvarez's abduction.

Salazar has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

According to police, law enforcement officials believe that Alvarez is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction should contact the Franklin Police Department.

