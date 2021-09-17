Amber Alert Issued Early Friday for 6-Year-Old Boy Abducted in Southeast Texas

An Amber Alert is in effect Friday morning for a 6-year-old boy who police say was abducted in Southeast Texas.

Police said Amari Daniel Baylor, 6, was abducted by a woman Thursday evening in Pearland, near Houston. The kidnapping prompted an Amber Alert by early Friday morning.

Law enforcement officials said they believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Police described Baylor as a Black 6-year-old boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 60 pounds and is 4-feet 6-inches tall and was last seen wearing a white Adidas t-shirt, black Nike pants and red Nike shoes.

Police said they are searching for a woman possibly aged in her 30s in connection with the abduction. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt and was driving an unknown model gray SUV with a triangle-shaped decal on the rear window. Police said the license plate on the SUV may have had orange coloring.

Anyone with information on the child's disappearance is urged to contact the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.

