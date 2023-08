An AMBER Alert issued overnight for a 2-year-old boy last seen in Beaumont on Wednesday morning was discontinued Thursday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the alert was discontinued at about 10:12 a.m.

No other information about the child was provided.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are eight kinds of alerts that can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.