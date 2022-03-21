Amber Alert

Amber Alert Discontinued for 2 Girls in Texas Panhandle

An Amber Alert issued early Monday morning for two girls in a small city in the Texas Panhandle has been discontinued.

The alert was issued overnight for 2-year-old Emilee Reagan and 7-year-old Rylee Reagan of Pampa, located about 60 miles northeast of Amarillo, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

The alert was discontinued a few hours later. No further information was released about where and how the girls were found.

Logan Daniel Reagan, 28, was wanted in connection with the girls' disappearance, according to the DPS. He is 6-feet 1-inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Logan Reagan, 28

He was believed to be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Tundra pickup truck with an extended cab. It has a Texas license plate, though the number was not known.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Pampa police at 806-669-5700.

