Amber Alert: 5 Children Reported Missing in Rio Grande Valley

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued Friday for five children missing in the Rio Grande Valley.

Police in Crystal City, about 90 miles southwest of San Antonio, requested the alert for the missing children whose ages range from 11 months to 10 years old.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said they are looking for 11-month-old Jayden Lopez, 4-year-old Jordan Lopez, 7-year-old Ruben Lopez, 9-year-old Jolyne Lopez and 10-year-old Justine Lopez.

The children are believed to be with 29-year-old Ruben Lopez and 31-year-old Roxanne Fuentes. The pair were last seen driving a 2008 gray Chevrolet Trailblazer with Texas license plate MKV 2702. Police said there may be a U-Haul trailer attached to the SUV.

Ruben is described as white with brown eyes and black hair, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Roxanne is also listed as white, with black eyes and brown hair, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

Police have not revealed any details about the abduction or the relationships between the children and the suspects.

Photos of the five children and the two adults are above.