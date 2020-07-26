Amber Alert: 3-Year-Old Girl Last Seen July 15 in Longview

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen on July 15 in Longview.

Neveah Chaseberry was last seen at 6 p.m. in the 200 block of West Melton Street. Officials said Neveah, who is Black and has brown eyes and black hair, is about 2-foot-6 tall and weighs about 35 pounds.

Police are searching for Donnie Ray Chaseberry, a 53-year-old Black man with brown eyes and black hair, in connection with Neveah's disappearance. Chaseberry is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 260 pounds.

Chaseberry is thought to be driving a gold Lexus GS300 with Texas license plate JFT9567 and tinted windows, according to law enforcement. He has tattoos on his left and right arm, as well as a scar on his left elbow.

Law enforcement officials believe Neveah is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information can call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.