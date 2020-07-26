LONGVIEW

Amber Alert: 3-Year-Old Girl Last Seen July 15 in Longview

Police are searching for Donnie Ray Chaseberry in connection with the disappearance of Neveah Chaseberry

Texas Department of Public Safety

An Amber Alert was issued for Neveah Chaseberry (left), who is believed to be with Donnie Ray Chaseberry (right).

" data-ellipsis="false">

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen on July 15 in Longview.

Neveah Chaseberry was last seen at 6 p.m. in the 200 block of West Melton Street. Officials said Neveah, who is Black and has brown eyes and black hair, is about 2-foot-6 tall and weighs about 35 pounds.

Police are searching for Donnie Ray Chaseberry, a 53-year-old Black man with brown eyes and black hair, in connection with Neveah's disappearance. Chaseberry is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 260 pounds.

Chaseberry is thought to be driving a gold Lexus GS300 with Texas license plate JFT9567 and tinted windows, according to law enforcement. He has tattoos on his left and right arm, as well as a scar on his left elbow.

Law enforcement officials believe Neveah is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information can call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

