Amber Alert: 2-Year-Old San Antonio Boy Reported Missing

An Amber Alert has been declared for a missing boy from the San Antonio area Wednesday afternoon that police say may be in immediate danger.

The San Antonio Police Department identified the missing boy as 2-year-old Kayden Matthew Stutzman. Police said he is believed to have been abducted by 28-year-old Erik Anthony Stutzman.

Kayden Matthew Stutzman weighs approximately 25 pounds and stands 3 feet tall. He is white with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Erik Stutzman is described as white and standing 5 feet 8 inches tall. He weighs approximately 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police have not confirmed the relationship between the man and the child.

Stutzman is believed to be driving a Gray 2019 Toyota Corolla with a Texas license plate number NTZ 6442 in the San Antonio area.

Law enforcement believes the child is in immediate danger and urges you to call 210-207-7660 if you have any information on them.