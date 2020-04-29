Greg Abbott

Alcohol-to-Go Sales Could Continue Indefinitely, Abbott Tweets

By Chris Blake

Alcohol-to-go could be here to stay, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott suggested in a tweet Wednesday.

When Abbott's executive order closed dine-in restaurants, customers were allowed to purchase alcohol with their takeout or delivery orders.

Establishments like brewpubs, distilleries and wineries were also allowed to sell beverages to go.

With Abbott's executive order set to expire after Thursday and allow restaurants to open at 25% capacity, some were left wondering whether they could continue to order their drinks to go.

Wednesday, Abbott tweeted a link to a news article about the idea, and wrote, "From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep going on forever."

For a complete list from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission of which types of businesses can sell alcohol-to-go, click here.

