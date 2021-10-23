Alamo Long Barrack to Reopen After 2 Years of Preservation Work

The historic Alamo Long Barrack will reopen to visitors next Friday, Oct. 29, after two years of being closed for preservation work.

"The Long Barrack is one of the two surviving structures we have from the original mission era," Alamo Conservator Pamela Jary Rosser said. "This preservation work could not have occurred without closing the Long Barrack. We performed assessments of the condition of the walls above and below grade, and used state-of-the-art technology during our investigations. With the data we have now, a long-term preservation plan for this historic building is currently underway."

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The 300-year old building was closed to visitors in 2019 so that the Alamo's preservation team could perform archaeological investigations and assess the structure's condition.

Now that the investigations have been concluded and the data is under review, the Long Barrack is open for visitors once again.

"We are thrilled that visitors will once again be able to learn about the 1836 battle inside the Long Barrack," Alamo Trust Executive Director Kate Rogers said. "The Long Barrack is one of the most important historical artifacts in Texas, along with the Alamo Church - experiencing it in-person is a must for all Texans."

According to Alamo Long Barrack officials, visitors will learn about the people who lived at the Alamo, the evolution of the building over the past three centuries, and the preservation efforts that took place within the building.

In early 2022, a new archaeological exhibit will open inside the Long Barrack that will provide insight into what an archaeological unit is, the stratigraphy and features that were encountered, and the foundation of the building, Alamo officials said.

The Long Barrack will not require a timed ticket and is free to the public during normal operating hours.

Visitors can get their free timed-entry ticket for the Church or book a guided tour today on theAlamo.org.